DigitalBridge: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (DBRG) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $13.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had net loss of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 6 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The provider of asset management services to NorthStar Realty Finance Corp. posted revenue of $76.1 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $99.7 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DBRG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DBRG

