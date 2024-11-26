Dick’s: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (AP) — CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (AP) — Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of…

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (AP) — CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (AP) — Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $227.8 million.

The Coraopolis, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $2.75 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.68 per share.

The sporting goods retailer posted revenue of $3.06 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.02 billion.

Dick’s expects full-year earnings to be $13.65 to $13.95 per share, with revenue in the range of $13.2 billion to $13.3 billion.

