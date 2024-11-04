Diamondback: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $659 million.…

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $659 million.

The Midland, Texas-based company said it had profit of $3.19 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.38 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.80 per share.

The energy exploration and production company posted revenue of $2.65 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.48 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FANG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FANG

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.