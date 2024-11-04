Diamond Hill Investment Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) on Monday reported net income of…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) on Monday reported net income of $14.6 million in its third quarter.

The company, based in Columbus, Ohio, said it had earnings of $5.35 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to $3.35 per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $39 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $39 million, topping Street forecasts.

