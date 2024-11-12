DHI Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — DHI Group Inc. (DHX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $200,000 in…

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — DHI Group Inc. (DHX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $200,000 in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Centennial, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The provider of websites and career fairs for professionals posted revenue of $35.3 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $35.2 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DHX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DHX

