Devon Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Devon Energy Corp. (DVN) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $812 million.

On a per-share basis, the Oklahoma City-based company said it had profit of $1.30. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.10 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.06 per share.

The oil and gas exploration company posted revenue of $4.02 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.75 billion.

