Despegar.com: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAO PAULO (AP) — SAO PAULO (AP) — Despegar.com Corp. (DESP) on Thursday reported net income of $8.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sao Paulo-based company said it had net income of 2 cents.

The online travel company posted revenue of $193.9 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $190.6 million.

