Dentsply: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Dentsply International Inc. (XRAY) on Thursday reported a loss of $494 million…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Dentsply International Inc. (XRAY) on Thursday reported a loss of $494 million in its third quarter.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of $2.46 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and amortization costs, were 50 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The dental products manufacturer posted revenue of $951 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $942.6 million.

Dentsply expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.82 to $1.86 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.79 billion to $3.83 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XRAY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XRAY

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.