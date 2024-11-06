Deluxe: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Deluxe Corp. (DLX) on Wednesday reported earnings of $8.9 million in its third quarter.…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Deluxe Corp. (DLX) on Wednesday reported earnings of $8.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of 20 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 84 cents per share.

The payments and data company posted revenue of $528.4 million in the period.

Deluxe expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.20 to $3.35 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.12 billion to $2.14 billion.

