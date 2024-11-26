Dell Technologies: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) — ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) — Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings…

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) — ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) — Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $1.13 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Round Rock, Texas-based company said it had net income of $1.58. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.15 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.06 per share.

The computer and technology services provider posted revenue of $24.37 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $24.56 billion.

