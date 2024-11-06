Delek US Holdings: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $76.8…

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $76.8 million in its third quarter.

The Brentwood, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of $1.20 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.45 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.71 per share.

The refinery operator posted revenue of $3.04 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.09 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DK

