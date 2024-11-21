Deere: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — Deere & Co. (DE) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $1.25…

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — Deere & Co. (DE) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $1.25 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Moline, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $4.55.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.89 per share.

The agricultural equipment manufacturer posted revenue of $11.14 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $9.28 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.12 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $7.1 billion, or $25.62 per share. Revenue was reported as $44.76 billion.

