Datadog: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Datadog Inc. (DDOG) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $51.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 46 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The data analytics and cloud monitoring company posted revenue of $690 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $662.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Datadog expects its per-share earnings to range from 42 cents to 44 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $709 million to $713 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Datadog expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.75 to $1.77 per share, with revenue expected to be $2.66 billion.

