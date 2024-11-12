Danaos: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Danaos Corp. (DAC) on Tuesday reported profit of $123 million in its…

On a per-share basis, the Athens, Greece-based company said it had profit of $6.30. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs and amortization costs, came to $6.50 per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $256.2 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DAC

