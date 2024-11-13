CyberArk: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PETACH-TIKVA, Israel (AP) — PETACH-TIKVA, Israel (AP) — CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $11.1 million.…

The Petach-Tikva, Israel-based company said it had net income of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 94 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 45 cents per share.

The maker of software that detects attacks on privileged accounts posted revenue of $240.1 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $233.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, CyberArk expects its per-share earnings to range from 65 cents to 75 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $297 million to $303 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

CyberArk expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.85 to $2.96 per share, with revenue ranging from $983 million to $989 million.

