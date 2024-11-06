CVS Health: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) — WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) — CVS Health Corporation (CVS) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $87 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Woonsocket, Rhode Island-based company said it had profit of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.09 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.07 per share.

The drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager posted revenue of $95.43 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $92.87 billion.

