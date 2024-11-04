Cushman & Wakefield: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $33.7 million. The London-based…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $33.7 million.

The London-based company said it had net income of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, came to 23 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $2.34 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.37 billion.

