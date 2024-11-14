Curis: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Curis Inc. (CRIS) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.1 million in…

LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Curis Inc. (CRIS) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.1 million in its third quarter.

The Lexington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $1.70 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.88 per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $2.9 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRIS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRIS

