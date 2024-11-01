Cumulus: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Cumulus Media Inc. (CMLS) on Friday reported a loss of $10.3 million in its…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Cumulus Media Inc. (CMLS) on Friday reported a loss of $10.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 61 cents.

The radio station owner posted revenue of $203.6 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CMLS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CMLS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.