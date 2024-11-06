CSG Systems: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $19.1…

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $19.1 million.

The Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had net income of 67 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.06 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.08 per share.

The provider of support services for the communications industry posted revenue of $295.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $272.6 million, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $278 million.

CSG Systems expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.25 to $4.55 per share.

