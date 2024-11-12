Crown Crafts: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GONZALES, La. (AP) — GONZALES, La. (AP) — Crown Crafts Inc. (CRWS) on Tuesday reported net income of $860,000 in…

Crown Crafts Inc. (CRWS) on Tuesday reported net income of $860,000 in its fiscal second quarter.

The Gonzales, Louisiana-based company said it had profit of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 14 cents per share.

The maker of children’s products posted revenue of $24.5 million in the period.

