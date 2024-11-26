CrowdStrike: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $16.8 million…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $16.8 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 93 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 81 cents per share.

The cloud-based security company posted revenue of $1.01 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $982.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, CrowdStrike expects its per-share earnings to range from 84 cents to 86 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

CrowdStrike expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.74 to $3.76 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.92 billion to $3.93 billion.

