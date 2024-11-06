Cross Country: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net…

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $2.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had profit of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 12 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The provider of health care staffing and workforce management services posted revenue of $315.1 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $310.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Cross Country expects its per-share earnings to range from 10 cents to 14 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $300 million to $310 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Cross Country shares have declined 46% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $12.15, a drop of 35% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CCRN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CCRN

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.