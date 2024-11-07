CRH: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN 16, Ireland (AP) — CRH PLC (CRH) on Thursday reported profit of $1.38 billion in its third quarter. The…

DUBLIN 16, Ireland (AP) — CRH PLC (CRH) on Thursday reported profit of $1.38 billion in its third quarter.

The Dublin 16, Ireland-based company said it had profit of $1.97 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.88 per share.

The building material company posted revenue of $10.52 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.75 billion.

CRH expects full-year earnings to be $5.45 to $5.55 per share.

