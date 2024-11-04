Crescent Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) on Monday reported a loss of $9.9 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) on Monday reported a loss of $9.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 39 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $744.9 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $793.9 million.

