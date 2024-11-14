Creatd: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Creatd Inc. (CRTD) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.3 million in…

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of $21.

The company posted revenue of $374,300 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $374,000.

