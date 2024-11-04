Crawford & Company B: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (AP) — PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (AP) — Crawford & Company B (CRD.B) on Monday reported third-quarter profit…

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (AP) — PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (AP) — Crawford & Company B (CRD.B) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $9.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Peachtree Corners, Georgia-based company said it had net income of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 22 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $342.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $329.4 million, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $321.9 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRD.B at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRD.B

