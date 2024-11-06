Crane NXT: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Crane NXT, Co. (CXT) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $47.1…

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Crane NXT, Co. (CXT) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $47.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 81 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.16 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.13 per share.

The maker of engineered industrial products posted revenue of $403.5 million in the period.

Crane NXT expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.22 to $4.30 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

