Cracker Barrel: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $4.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lebanon, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of 22 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 45 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The restaurant operator posted revenue of $845.1 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $824.3 million.

Cracker Barrel expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.4 billion to $3.5 billion.

Cracker Barrel shares have fallen 41% since the beginning of the year.

