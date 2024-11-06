Coty: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Coty Inc. (COTY) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $82.9…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Coty Inc. (COTY) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $82.9 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 15 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The beauty products company posted revenue of $1.67 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.68 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on COTY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/COTY

