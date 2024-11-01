Costamare: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MONACO (AP) — MONACO (AP) — Costamare Inc. (CMRE) on Friday reported earnings of $78.9 million in its third quarter.…

MONACO (AP) — MONACO (AP) — Costamare Inc. (CMRE) on Friday reported earnings of $78.9 million in its third quarter.

The company said it had profit of 63 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 68 cents per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $544.6 million in the period.

