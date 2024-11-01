Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Costamare: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Costamare: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 1, 2024, 7:12 AM

MONACO (AP) — MONACO (AP) — Costamare Inc. (CMRE) on Friday reported earnings of $78.9 million in its third quarter.

The company said it had profit of 63 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 68 cents per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $544.6 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CMRE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CMRE

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up