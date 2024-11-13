Cosan: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAO PAULO SP, Brazil (AP) — SAO PAULO SP, Brazil (AP) — Cosan S.A. (CSAN) on Wednesday reported net income…

SAO PAULO SP, Brazil (AP) — SAO PAULO SP, Brazil (AP) — Cosan S.A. (CSAN) on Wednesday reported net income of $52.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sao Paulo Sp, Brazil-based company said it had net income of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 10 cents per share.

The bioethanol company posted revenue of $2.1 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CSAN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CSAN

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.