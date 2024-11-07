Corpay: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Corpay, Inc. (CPAY) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $276.4 million. The Atlanta-based…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Corpay, Inc. (CPAY) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $276.4 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $3.90 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $5 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.98 per share.

The provider of fuel card and payment products for businesses posted revenue of $1.03 billion in the period, matching Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in December, Corpay expects its per-share earnings to range from $5.25 to $5.45.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.04 billion to $1.07 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Corpay expects full-year earnings in the range of $18.90 to $19.10 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.01 billion.

