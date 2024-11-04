Corebridge: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) on Monday reported a loss of $1.18 billion in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) on Monday reported a loss of $1.18 billion in its third quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of $2.02 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.38 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.17 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $4.53 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.72 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRBG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRBG

