Construction Partners: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — Construction Partners Inc. (ROAD) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $29.3 million.

The Dothan, Alabama-based company said it had net income of 56 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 58 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The road and highway construction company posted revenue of $538.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $68.9 million, or $1.31 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.82 billion.

Construction Partners expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.48 billion to $2.58 billion.

