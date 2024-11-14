Consolidated Water: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) — GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Consolidated Water Co. (CWCO) on Thursday reported third-quarter…

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) — GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Consolidated Water Co. (CWCO) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $4.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands-based company said it had profit of 28 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 31 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The developer and operator of desalination plants posted revenue of $33.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $31.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CWCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CWCO

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.