Consolidated Communications: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MATTOON, Ill. (AP) — MATTOON, Ill. (AP) — Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $49.1…

MATTOON, Ill. (AP) — MATTOON, Ill. (AP) — Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $49.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mattoon, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 54 cents. Losses, adjusted for severance costs and stock option expense, came to 33 cents per share.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $271.1 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CNSL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CNSL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.