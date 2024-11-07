Con Ed: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $588 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $588 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $1.69 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.68 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.56 per share.

The utility posted revenue of $4.09 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.02 billion.

Con Ed expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.30 to $5.40 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ED at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ED

