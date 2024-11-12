Compugen: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOLON, Israel (AP) — HOLON, Israel (AP) — Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) on Tuesday reported net income of $1.3 million in…

HOLON, Israel (AP) — HOLON, Israel (AP) — Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) on Tuesday reported net income of $1.3 million in its third quarter.

The Holon, Israel-based company said it had net income of 1 cent per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $17.1 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $1.74. A year ago, they were trading at 60 cents.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CGEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CGEN

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.