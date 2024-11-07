CommScope: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CLAREMONT, N.C. (AP) — CLAREMONT, N.C. (AP) — CommScope Holding Co. (COMM) on Thursday reported a loss of $33 million…

CLAREMONT, N.C. (AP) — CLAREMONT, N.C. (AP) — CommScope Holding Co. (COMM) on Thursday reported a loss of $33 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Claremont, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 5 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The wireless and broadband network technology company posted revenue of $1.08 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.42 billion.

