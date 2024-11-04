Commercial Vehicle Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVGI) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings…

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVGI) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $9.5 million.

The New Albany, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 28 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 1 cent per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The supplier of products for heavy duty trucks posted revenue of $171.8 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $222 million.

Commercial Vehicle Group expects full-year revenue in the range of $710 million to $740 million.

