Colon Cancer Diet: Foods to Eat to Lower Your Risk

Colon cancer and your diet

Every year, colorectal cancer claims tens of thousands of lives in the U.S.

The American Cancer Society estimates that the lifetime risk of developing colorectal cancer is approximately 1 in 23 for men and 1 in 26 for women.

Although there’s no surefire way of preventing colorectal cancer, there are certain lifestyle strategies that can help you lower your risk, including practicing healthy dietary choices.

“Having a healthy diet is one of the most important things you can do to prevent colorectal cancer,” says Marji McCullough, senior scientific director of epidemiology research at the American Cancer Society. “Individual components of your diet can contribute to an overall healthy diet pattern to lower the risk of colorectal cancer or increase it.”

In fact, a July 2024 study conducted by the Cleveland Clinic identified certain metabolites, small molecules that the body produces when it breaks down foods, as the primary driver of colon cancer in young adults. Researchers found that colon cancer patients had elevated levels of metabolites associated with eating too much red meat and processed meat.

Here are nine foods you can consume to mitigate your risk of developing colorectal cancer, and four you should avoid:

Fish

While following the Mediterranean diet — and other diets similar to it (such as the DASH diet) — has been associated with an 8% to 17% reduced risk of colon cancer, there’s one other diet that may lower the risk even more: the pescatarian diet.

Adopting a pescatarian approach, which involves adding fish to a vegetarian diet, is associated with a 33% reduced risk of colon cancer, according to research.

A 2022 meta-analysis of 25 preclinical studies found that increments of 50 grams in the daily consumption of fish was associated with a 4% reduction in colorectal cancer risk. These findings build on existing evidence that fish, as part of a pescatarian diet, is linked to a lower risk of colorectal cancer because of the omega-3 fatty acids, which have anti-inflammatory properties, and vitamin D, which has been shown to have protective properties against colorectal cancer.

The best types of fish to add to your diet include:

— Salmon

— Mackerel

— Mahi mahi

— Tuna

— Sardines

— Rainbow trout

Cruciferous vegetables

While all vegetables are packed with vitamins, minerals, phytochemicals and other good-for-you nutrients, not all are created equal when it comes to lowering your risk of colon cancer.

Starchy vegetables — such as potatoes, corn, peas and butternut squash — contain more carbohydrates than their low-carb, nonstarchy counterparts and can elevate blood sugar levels. This increases the risk of Type 2 diabetes, which has been shown to increase the lifetime risk of colon cancer up to three times than the average person and is associated with a 32% greater chance of colon cancer death.

Research shows that cruciferous vegetables, which are generally nonstarchy, contain high amounts of glucosinolates, a sulfur-containing phytochemicals that has been shown in studies to have anticancer properties, as well as fiber, vitamins and minerals.

— Artichokes

— Bok choy

— Broccoli

— Brussels sprouts

— Cabbage

— Cauliflower

— Kale

Beans and legumes

Not only are beans and legumes packed with protein, but they are great fiber sources.

“Fill up on this fiber-packed legume to meet your daily fiber quota, while reducing your colon cancer risk,” says Lana Nasrallah, a clinical dietitian with UNC Health, a not-for-profit integrated health care system based in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Numerous studies have shown that dietary fiber, specifically soluble fiber, can lower the risk of developing colon cancer. Most notably, researchers of the European Prospective Investigation into Cancer and Nutrition study, which spanned from 1992 to 2015, found that individuals who consumed the highest amount of fiber had a 40% reduced risk of colon cancer.

Berries

When it comes to reducing your colorectal cancer risk, you should look for foods high in antioxidants, fiber and vitamins. That makes berries an ideal choice.

Research suggests that foods with antioxidants and fiber — like blueberries — help protect against cancer. Blueberries also contain vitamin A, vitamin C, folate, vitamin K, potassium, phosphorus, magnesium and calcium.

“Eat them raw as a snack, add them to smoothies (or) make blueberry jam or berry compote,” says Helen Kollias, director of nutrition for Precision Nutrition based in Vancouver.

Garlic

Garlic not only adds delicious flavor to dishes, but this pungent ingredient packs a punch in potentially fighting off colorectal cancer.

According to a 2017 World Cancer Research Fund/American Institute for Cancer Research study, garlic may be associated with a reduced colorectal cancer risk by 34% to 44%. The anticancer properties of garlic were further supported in a 2023 study in which researchers evaluated 58,508 participants and found that a moderate consumption of garlic (not garlic supplements) significantly decreases the risk of colorectal cancer.

While the exact mechanism behind it is still being studied, researchers believe garlic’s anti-inflammatory properties can work in the colonic mucosa, the inner lining of the colon and rectum, to prevent the growth and spread of cancer cells.

Whole grains

Consuming a diet rich in whole grains is helpful for reducing your colorectal cancer risk thanks to its high fiber and phenolic acid content, a type of polyphenol, which has been shown to have anticancer properties.

Additionally, whole grains are an excellent source of magnesium, which may protect against colorectal cancer by 7% for every 50 milligrams consumed, based on a 2020 study.

With all those nutrients together, researchers have been able to show that consuming 90 grams of whole grains per day may reduce the risk of colorectal cancer by 20%, according to a 2011 meta-analysis.

Whole grains include:

— Brown rice

— Barley

— Bulgur

— Oats

— Quinoa

— Whole rye

— Millet

Pears

Fueling up on fiber-rich fruits like pears can help lower your risks of developing colorectal cancer, Nasrallah says. A medium-size pear has nearly 5 grams of fiber.

There are many different kinds of pears, including:

— Bartlett

— Bosc

— Comice

— Gold

— Forelle

— Red Anjou

— Green Anjou

— Red Bartlett

Nuts and seeds

Research suggests that eating nuts and seeds three times a week is associated with a decreased risk of recurrent colorectal cancer.

Nuts and seeds include:

— Almonds

— Cashews

— Hazelnuts

— Peanuts

— Pecans

— Pistachios

— Sunflower seeds

— Walnuts

— Chia seeds

— Flaxseeds

— Hemp seeds

— Pumpkin seeds

Low-fat or nonfat dairy products

Dairy products are not only great for building strong bones, but they are also protective against developing colorectal cancer.

This is in large part due to the high calcium content in dairy products, which research shows can decrease the risk by 5% to 6% when individuals consume 300 to 400 milligrams per day.

But because dairy products can be packed with saturated fat, opt for low-fat or nonfat options.

Healthy dairy products to incorporate into your diet include:

— Low-fat or fat-free milk

— Greek yogurt

— Part-skim mozzarella

— Cottage cheese

Foods to avoid to lower your risk of developing colorectal cancer

While there are certain foods that can help lower your risk of colon cancer, there are also cancer-causing foods that you should avoid.

Here are four foods you should avoid to minimize your risk of developing colorectal cancer:

Alcohol

Excessive alcohol consumption has been linked with a higher risk of colorectal cancer.

If you do drink alcoholic beverages, the American Cancer Society recommends limiting alcohol consumption to no more than two drinks a day for men and one drink per day for women. A single drink amounts to 12 ounces of beer, 5 ounces of wine or 1 ½ ounces of distilled spirits or hard liquor.

Grilled meat

Grilling meats at high temperatures cause charring, which can contribute to an increased risk of colon cancer.

“The charring process can make nutritious proteins like skinless chicken breast harmful to eat,” Nasrallah says. “Charred meat contains unsafe hydrocarbons and other carcinogens that are cancer-causing agents, which can increase the risk of colorectal cancer.”

Red meat

There’s strong scientific evidence linking long-term consumption of red meat with an increased risk of colon cancer.

Red meat includes:

— Beef

— Pork

— Mutton

— Venison

— Bison

Consuming a modest amount of red meat, once or twice a week at the most, is acceptable for a healthy, balanced diet. However, it’s best to choose lean cuts — like loin and round cuts — to help reduce your risk.

Processed meats

If your diet is heavy on processed meat, it might be time to make some adjustments.

Processed meats have been modified from their natural state through curing, smoking, salting or other processes to enhance flavor or boost preservation.

Types of processed meats include:

— Bacon

— Beef jerky

— Canned meats

— Corned beef

— Deli meats

— Hot dogs

— Sausages

FAQs about diet and colon cancer:

Is there a specific diet for colon cancer prevention?

Research shows that a plant-based dietary approach is associated with lower risks of developing the cancer. The top diets that researchers have identified in reducing the risk of colorectal cancer are:

— Pescatarian diet

— Mediterranean diet

— Nordic diet

— Traditional Asian diet

— DASH diet

This is largely due to the fact that fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts and seeds are packed with healthy nutrients — such as fiber, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants — that can protect the body for certain types of cancers, including colon cancer.

However, the addition of fish into your diet is highly beneficial for colorectal health. Clinical studies and meta-analyses show that people who had the highest consumption of fish were significantly less likely to develop colorectal cancer than those who ate a limited intake of fish. Try this delicious baked fish recipe.

How can dietary choices lower the risk of colorectal cancer?

Nutritious dietary choices can lower the risk of colorectal cancer by promoting a healthy digestive system with fiber-rich foods, reducing inflammation and providing essential nutrients that support colon health. Additionally, over-consuming certain foods — such as processed meats, red meat and grilled meat — can increase the risk of colorectal cancer, so it’s best to avoid or limit your intake of those foods.

What are some examples of fiber-rich foods for colon health?

Fiber-rich foods include:

— Whole grains, such as oats, quinoa, brown rice and barley

— Fruits, such as pears, bananas, blackberries, blueberries, figs and mangoes

— Vegetables, including artichokes, Brussels sprouts, kale, sweet potatoes, beets, spinach and asparagus

— Beans and legumes, like chickpeas, black beans and edamame

These foods help maintain regular bowel movements and support overall colon health.

Colon cancer screening

While diet can have a role in colon cancer risk, it is important to also work with your health care provider to make sure you are up to date on colon cancer screening. A colonoscopy is considered the gold standard for colon cancer screening. In 2021, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force issued a new recommendation that colorectal cancer screening for people at average risk should start at age 45 based on the trend of growing cases among younger adults.

Update 11/22/24: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.