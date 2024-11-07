Collegium Pharmaceutical: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

STOUGHTON, Mass. (AP) — STOUGHTON, Mass. (AP) — Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $9.3 million.…

STOUGHTON, Mass. (AP) — Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $9.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Stoughton, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 27 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.61 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.66 per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $159.3 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $160 million.

Collegium Pharmaceutical expects full-year revenue in the range of $620 million to $635 million.

