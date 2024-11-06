Coherus BioSciences: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $10.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Redwood City, California-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $70.8 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $56.9 million.

