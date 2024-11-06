Coherent: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAXONBURG, Pa. (AP) — SAXONBURG, Pa. (AP) — Coherent Corp. (COHR) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $25.9…

SAXONBURG, Pa. (AP) — SAXONBURG, Pa. (AP) — Coherent Corp. (COHR) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $25.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Saxonburg, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net loss of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 74 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 63 cents per share.

The Laser and optics manufacturer posted revenue of $1.35 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.32 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Coherent expects its per-share earnings to range from 61 cents to 77 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.33 billion to $1.41 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

_____

