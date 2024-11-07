Cogent: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — Cogent Communications Group Inc. (CCOI) on Thursday reported a loss of $63.1 million in…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Cogent Communications Group Inc. (CCOI) on Thursday reported a loss of $63.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Washington-based company said it had a loss of $1.33.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.34 per share.

The internet service provider posted revenue of $257.2 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $260.3 million.

Cogent shares have risen 11% since the beginning of the year.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CCOI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CCOI

