Coeur Mining: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $48.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of 12 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The silver mining company posted revenue of $313.5 million in the period.

Coeur Mining shares have risen 81% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $5.91, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CDE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CDE

