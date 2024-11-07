CNH: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ESSEX, Britain (AP) — ESSEX, Britain (AP) — CNH Industrial NV (CNH) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $306 million.…

ESSEX, Britain (AP) — ESSEX, Britain (AP) — CNH Industrial NV (CNH) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $306 million.

The Essex, Britain-based company said it had profit of 24 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The truck, tractor and bus maker posted revenue of $4.65 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.78 billion.

CNH expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.05 to $1.15 per share.

