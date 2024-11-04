CNA Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — CNA Financial Corp. (CNA) on Monday reported earnings of $283 million in its third…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — CNA Financial Corp. (CNA) on Monday reported earnings of $283 million in its third quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of $1.04 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs and non-recurring costs, came to $1.08 per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $3.62 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.23 billion.

