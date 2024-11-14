CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 540 544¼ 528 530¼ —10¾ Mar 555 559¼ 546¼ 548¼ —8¼ May 567 569¼ 556 557½ —9 Jul 573¾ 576½ 563½ 565 —9¼ Sep 587½ 589¾ 577 578 —9½ Dec 604¼ 606¼ 594 594½ —9¾ Mar 616¼ 616¼ 606½ 606½ —10 May 619¼ 619¼ 609¾ 609¾ —10¼ Jul 597 —10 Sep 604 —10 Dec 611 —10 Mar 620¾ —10 May 605¾ —3¼ Jul 568¼ —3¼ Est. sales 202,816. Wed.’s sales 226,934 Wed.’s open int 459,964, up 13,017 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 426 428 418¼ 419 —7½ Mar 437 439¼ 430 430¾ —6¾ May 444¼ 445¾ 437¼ 438¼ —6 Jul 447¼ 449 441½ 442½ —5 Sep 437 438 432 433¼ —3¼ Dec 440¼ 441¾ 436¼ 437¼ —3 Mar 452 452 447¼ 448 —3¼ May 456¼ 456¼ 453¾ 454¼ —3¼ Jul 458¼ 458¼ 457¾ 457¾ —3¼ Sep 446½ 448½ 446½ 446½ —2 Dec 449 449 446¾ 447 —2 Jul 462¼ 462¼ 462 462 —2 Dec 447¼ 447¼ 445½ 445½ —2¼ Est. sales 571,364. Wed.’s sales 465,812 Wed.’s open int 1,676,097, up 1,912 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 344 357 342¼ 348½ +6½ Mar 356½ 367¼ 356¼ 361 +4½ May 367 367 363½ 363½ +4¼ Jul 362 +2¼ Sep 357¾ +2¼ Dec 360 +2¼ Mar 359 +2¼ May 365 +2¼ Jul 353¾ +2¼ Sep 369½ +2¼ Est. sales 762. Wed.’s sales 967 Wed.’s open int 4,043 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 990¼ 990¼ 985¾ 985¾ —18½ Jan 1006½ 1013¾ 986¼ 987½ —20¼ Mar 1016¾ 1023½ 998¼ 999¼ —19¼ May 1030 1036 1012¼ 1013¼ —18¼ Jul 1043¾ 1047½ 1024½ 1025½ —18 Aug 1040¾ 1046 1023½ 1024½ —17¾ Sep 1028¼ 1032½ 1012¼ 1013¼ —16¼ Nov 1027½ 1031½ 1012½ 1013½ —15 Jan 1040½ 1040½ 1023 1023¼ —14½ Mar 1039 1039 1024 1024½ —14 May 1035¾ 1035¾ 1030½ 1030½ —13¾ Jul 1049¼ 1049¼ 1038¼ 1038¼ —13¾ Aug 1034¾ —13¾ Sep 1022¼ —14 Nov 1039¾ 1039¾ 1023 1023¼ —14 Jul 1045 —14 Nov 1042 1042 1026¼ 1028½ —16¾ Est. sales 248,639. Wed.’s sales 195,003 Wed.’s open int 876,719, up 14,459 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Dec 45.21 45.81 44.33 44.44 —.74 Jan 45.35 45.94 44.47 44.56 —.78 Mar 45.52 46.19 44.70 44.78 —.81 May 45.87 46.41 44.90 44.98 —.84 Jul 46.04 46.54 45.02 45.11 —.85 Aug 45.80 46.31 44.83 44.89 —.86 Sep 45.76 46.05 44.58 44.64 —.86 Oct 45.67 45.70 44.32 44.38 —.87 Dec 45.35 45.85 44.34 44.44 —.88 Jan 45.58 45.58 44.43 44.43 —.89 Mar 44.41 —.90 May 44.48 —.90 Jul 44.70 44.70 44.57 44.57 —.91 Aug 44.34 —.91 Sep 44.29 —.91 Oct 44.16 —.91 Dec 44.03 —.91 Jul 43.92 —.91 Oct 43.91 —.91 Dec 43.65 —.91 Est. sales 183,008. Wed.’s sales 225,627 Wed.’s open int 576,668 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Dec 291.60 291.80 285.90 287.00 —4.60 Jan 294.00 294.00 287.90 289.10 —4.90 Mar 298.10 298.10 292.30 293.00 —5.10 May 302.00 302.00 296.90 297.40 —4.80 Jul 306.30 306.30 301.30 301.90 —4.30 Aug 307.30 307.30 302.50 303.00 —4.20 Sep 307.90 307.90 302.80 303.10 —4.20 Oct 306.40 306.40 301.90 302.40 —3.90 Dec 308.50 308.50 304.00 304.60 —3.90 Jan 307.30 307.30 305.30 305.60 —3.60 Mar 308.00 308.00 305.90 306.10 —3.30 May 308.00 308.00 307.30 307.30 —3.30 Jul 309.90 310.70 309.60 309.60 —3.20 Aug 309.10 —3.20 Sep 307.50 —3.20 Oct 304.90 —3.20 Dec 306.70 —3.20 Jul 315.50 —3.30 Oct 315.50 —3.30 Dec 319.00 —3.30 Est. sales 198,709. Wed.’s sales 180,439 Wed.’s open int 622,618, up 1,182

