CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|540
|544¼
|528
|530¼
|—10¾
|Mar
|555
|559¼
|546¼
|548¼
|—8¼
|May
|567
|569¼
|556
|557½
|—9
|Jul
|573¾
|576½
|563½
|565
|—9¼
|Sep
|587½
|589¾
|577
|578
|—9½
|Dec
|604¼
|606¼
|594
|594½
|—9¾
|Mar
|616¼
|616¼
|606½
|606½
|—10
|May
|619¼
|619¼
|609¾
|609¾
|—10¼
|Jul
|597
|—10
|Sep
|604
|—10
|Dec
|611
|—10
|Mar
|620¾
|—10
|May
|605¾
|—3¼
|Jul
|568¼
|—3¼
|Est. sales 202,816.
|Wed.’s sales 226,934
|Wed.’s open int 459,964,
|up 13,017
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|426
|428
|418¼
|419
|—7½
|Mar
|437
|439¼
|430
|430¾
|—6¾
|May
|444¼
|445¾
|437¼
|438¼
|—6
|Jul
|447¼
|449
|441½
|442½
|—5
|Sep
|437
|438
|432
|433¼
|—3¼
|Dec
|440¼
|441¾
|436¼
|437¼
|—3
|Mar
|452
|452
|447¼
|448
|—3¼
|May
|456¼
|456¼
|453¾
|454¼
|—3¼
|Jul
|458¼
|458¼
|457¾
|457¾
|—3¼
|Sep
|446½
|448½
|446½
|446½
|—2
|Dec
|449
|449
|446¾
|447
|—2
|Jul
|462¼
|462¼
|462
|462
|—2
|Dec
|447¼
|447¼
|445½
|445½
|—2¼
|Est. sales 571,364.
|Wed.’s sales 465,812
|Wed.’s open int 1,676,097,
|up 1,912
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|344
|357
|342¼
|348½
|+6½
|Mar
|356½
|367¼
|356¼
|361
|+4½
|May
|367
|367
|363½
|363½
|+4¼
|Jul
|362
|+2¼
|Sep
|357¾
|+2¼
|Dec
|360
|+2¼
|Mar
|359
|+2¼
|May
|365
|+2¼
|Jul
|353¾
|+2¼
|Sep
|369½
|+2¼
|Est. sales 762.
|Wed.’s sales 967
|Wed.’s open int 4,043
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|990¼
|990¼
|985¾
|985¾
|—18½
|Jan
|1006½
|1013¾
|986¼
|987½
|—20¼
|Mar
|1016¾
|1023½
|998¼
|999¼
|—19¼
|May
|1030
|1036
|1012¼
|1013¼
|—18¼
|Jul
|1043¾
|1047½
|1024½
|1025½
|—18
|Aug
|1040¾
|1046
|1023½
|1024½
|—17¾
|Sep
|1028¼
|1032½
|1012¼
|1013¼
|—16¼
|Nov
|1027½
|1031½
|1012½
|1013½
|—15
|Jan
|1040½
|1040½
|1023
|1023¼
|—14½
|Mar
|1039
|1039
|1024
|1024½
|—14
|May
|1035¾
|1035¾
|1030½
|1030½
|—13¾
|Jul
|1049¼
|1049¼
|1038¼
|1038¼
|—13¾
|Aug
|1034¾
|—13¾
|Sep
|1022¼
|—14
|Nov
|1039¾
|1039¾
|1023
|1023¼
|—14
|Jul
|1045
|—14
|Nov
|1042
|1042
|1026¼
|1028½
|—16¾
|Est. sales 248,639.
|Wed.’s sales 195,003
|Wed.’s open int 876,719,
|up 14,459
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Dec
|45.21
|45.81
|44.33
|44.44
|—.74
|Jan
|45.35
|45.94
|44.47
|44.56
|—.78
|Mar
|45.52
|46.19
|44.70
|44.78
|—.81
|May
|45.87
|46.41
|44.90
|44.98
|—.84
|Jul
|46.04
|46.54
|45.02
|45.11
|—.85
|Aug
|45.80
|46.31
|44.83
|44.89
|—.86
|Sep
|45.76
|46.05
|44.58
|44.64
|—.86
|Oct
|45.67
|45.70
|44.32
|44.38
|—.87
|Dec
|45.35
|45.85
|44.34
|44.44
|—.88
|Jan
|45.58
|45.58
|44.43
|44.43
|—.89
|Mar
|44.41
|—.90
|May
|44.48
|—.90
|Jul
|44.70
|44.70
|44.57
|44.57
|—.91
|Aug
|44.34
|—.91
|Sep
|44.29
|—.91
|Oct
|44.16
|—.91
|Dec
|44.03
|—.91
|Jul
|43.92
|—.91
|Oct
|43.91
|—.91
|Dec
|43.65
|—.91
|Est. sales 183,008.
|Wed.’s sales 225,627
|Wed.’s open int 576,668
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Dec
|291.60
|291.80
|285.90
|287.00
|—4.60
|Jan
|294.00
|294.00
|287.90
|289.10
|—4.90
|Mar
|298.10
|298.10
|292.30
|293.00
|—5.10
|May
|302.00
|302.00
|296.90
|297.40
|—4.80
|Jul
|306.30
|306.30
|301.30
|301.90
|—4.30
|Aug
|307.30
|307.30
|302.50
|303.00
|—4.20
|Sep
|307.90
|307.90
|302.80
|303.10
|—4.20
|Oct
|306.40
|306.40
|301.90
|302.40
|—3.90
|Dec
|308.50
|308.50
|304.00
|304.60
|—3.90
|Jan
|307.30
|307.30
|305.30
|305.60
|—3.60
|Mar
|308.00
|308.00
|305.90
|306.10
|—3.30
|May
|308.00
|308.00
|307.30
|307.30
|—3.30
|Jul
|309.90
|310.70
|309.60
|309.60
|—3.20
|Aug
|309.10
|—3.20
|Sep
|307.50
|—3.20
|Oct
|304.90
|—3.20
|Dec
|306.70
|—3.20
|Jul
|315.50
|—3.30
|Oct
|315.50
|—3.30
|Dec
|319.00
|—3.30
|Est. sales 198,709.
|Wed.’s sales 180,439
|Wed.’s open int 622,618,
|up 1,182
